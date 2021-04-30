Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.82

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.82 and last traded at $121.57, with a volume of 5495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

