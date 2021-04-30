Jade Currency Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $44,424.83 and approximately $654.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jade Currency alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,200,000 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com

Jade Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.