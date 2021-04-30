Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Down 45.6% in April

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.64. 37,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.48. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.