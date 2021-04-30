James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,218.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,199.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

