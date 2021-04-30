James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on JRVR. Compass Point boosted their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,086,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in James River Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 208,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in James River Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

