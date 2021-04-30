James W. Gray Sells 9,066 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18.
Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 5.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $200,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
