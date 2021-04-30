Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 62,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,264,381 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $34.53.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 368,518 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

