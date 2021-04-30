Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,165 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $24,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 121,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA remained flat at $$50.20 during midday trading on Friday. 247,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,948. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.