Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.54 and last traded at $69.16. Approximately 7,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 24,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.