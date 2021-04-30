Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in April

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,235.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,235.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3,088.07. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52 week low of $3,235.80 and a 52 week high of $3,235.80.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

