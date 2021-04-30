JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.47.
Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of JD stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.04. The company has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.