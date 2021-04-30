JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.04. The company has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.