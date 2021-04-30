Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €83.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.75 ($87.94).

ETR BAS traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €70.52 ($82.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,943,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.36. Basf has a 12 month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

