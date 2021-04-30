Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PPD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPD. Citigroup lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 307.93. PPD has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

