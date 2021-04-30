Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rentokil Initial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $35.76 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

