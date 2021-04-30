Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average is $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

