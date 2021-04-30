Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Accuray Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Accuray in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.71 on Friday. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

