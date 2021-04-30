Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oriental Land Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $28.15 on Friday. Oriental Land has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -469.09 and a beta of 0.06.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

