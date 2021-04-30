Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.63 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

