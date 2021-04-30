Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,232,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,436,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.81% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

