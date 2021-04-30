Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

