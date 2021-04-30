Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tokuyama in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokuyama’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tokuyama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:TKYMY opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.74.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.