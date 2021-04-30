Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of AGNC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

