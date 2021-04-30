Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 315,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.