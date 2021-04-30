Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.