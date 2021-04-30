Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sony Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $104.85 on Friday. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

