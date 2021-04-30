Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $9.56 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $717.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.