Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

