JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $31.15 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

