JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 794,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.