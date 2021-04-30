JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $29.75. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 1,873 shares trading hands.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

