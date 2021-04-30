JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $29.75. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 1,873 shares trading hands.
JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
