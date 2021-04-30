Jim Rankin Sells 404 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jim Rankin sold 404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $11,316.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jim Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,489. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 337,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.