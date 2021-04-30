Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Down 45.6% in April

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,827. Jiya Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $507,041,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

