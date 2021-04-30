JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:JLEN)

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 110.20 ($1.44). 1,306,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,024. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 12-month low of GBX 108.70 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a market capitalization of £602.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.04.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile
