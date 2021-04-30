JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:JLEN)

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 110.20 ($1.44). 1,306,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,024. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 12-month low of GBX 108.70 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a market capitalization of £602.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.04.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

