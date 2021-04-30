John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Sells $383,380.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $145.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

