John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,537. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.38. 168,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.21. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

