John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $230.27

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 230.27 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 333.50 ($4.36). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.35), with a volume of 174,460 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on John Menzies from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.27. The stock has a market cap of £269.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

In other news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

John Menzies Company Profile (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.