John Pappas Sells 49,571 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440,692.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $846,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 72.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

