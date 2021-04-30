John R. Treace Sells 401,250 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMCI traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,632. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

