Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.