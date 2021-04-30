Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Shares Gap Up to $178.66

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $178.66, but opened at $185.43. Jones Lang LaSalle shares last traded at $186.16, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

