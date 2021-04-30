Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Shares Gap Up to $178.66

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $178.66, but opened at $185.43. Jones Lang LaSalle shares last traded at $186.16, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
