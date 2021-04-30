JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.80

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €55.80 ($65.65) and last traded at €54.80 ($64.47), with a volume of 18285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €54.10 ($63.65).

JST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JOST Werke has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of $816.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.94 and a 200 day moving average of €44.19.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

