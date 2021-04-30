JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.57. Approximately 1,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.