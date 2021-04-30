JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €123.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €123.00 ($144.71) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.18 ($147.27).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 52 week high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is €121.59 and its 200-day moving average is €110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 33.79.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.