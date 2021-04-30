JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €60.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.99 ($65.87).

EPA:BNP opened at €53.83 ($63.33) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.46. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

