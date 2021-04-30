JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 19,916 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Harsco worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

HSC opened at $18.35 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

