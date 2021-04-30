JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 171.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of CAI International worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CAI International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CAI International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CAI International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CAI International stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

