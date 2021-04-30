JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Noodles & Company worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,037,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

