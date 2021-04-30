JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 116,393 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 691.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 206,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,248,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 161,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OSW stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. Equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

