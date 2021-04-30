JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 17,006 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of Oppenheimer worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 104,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.17. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

