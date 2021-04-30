JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 193,623 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Banco BBVA Argentina worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $73,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $551.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

